Runners brave conditions

Julie Edmunds (left) and Esther Sibbald cross the Andy Bay Inlet Bridge during the Vice President’s Races on Saturday. PHOTO: PHIL COAKES

Cold, wet conditions did not deter runners taking part in the Caversham Harrier & Athletic Club Vice-President’s Races on Saturday.

The 5km event started and finished at Bayfield Park and took in a circuit of surrounding streets by the Anderson’s Bay Inlet.

Life member John Stinson said the races were formerly held around Forbury Park Raceway, until it closed three years ago.

The first recorded race was in 1925, and the distance was changed from three miles to five kilometres in 1974.

Mr Stinson said the Vice-President’s Race was the only club race he ever managed to win —"I think it was in 1987".

"This was always my favourite club race when it was held around Forbury Park.

"You never felt lonely when you were out there," he said.

The races are run as handicap events with three categories: Colts, Walkers and the Senior event.

The winner of the 5km run was Kerry Rowley and Leon Miyahara recorded the fastest time of 16min 49sec.

Rhonda Rowley was first finisher in the 5km walk and New Zealand race walking representative Alex Brown recorded the fastest time of 26min 40sec.

In the Colts 1km challenge race, Nate Crawford was first to finish and the fastest time was recorded by Josh Keogh with 3min 47sec.