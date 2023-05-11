Running event for all ages

Sophie Smith (Leith) battles to hold out the challenge from Heather Evans (Caversham) during the senior women’s 4x2000m relay at the Leith cross-country relays in 2019. PHOTO: WAYNE PARSON

Runners will be preparing to navigate hurdles and nimbly pick their way through the grass as the Leith cross-country relays return this Saturday.

Leith Harrier & Athletic Club president Chris Sole said the relays had their start 41 years ago on a Waitahuna farm.

It then outgrew the farm and moved to a Wesleydale Methodist Youth Camp testing course near Berwick.

In 2006, the event moved to a "spectator-friendly but demanding" cross-country course at the Dunedin Pony Club in Three Mile Hill.

The event flourished at this venue and it had now grown to a regular event catering to ages from under-7 to over-70.

Over the past few years, 40 to 50 four-person teams had entered, Dr Sole said.

"We are confident similar or more teams will take part on Saturday."

As well as the relay, the Leith Ponydale Challenge is also taking place this Saturday.

"The aim is to walk or run as many 2km laps as one can within a three hour period."

Visit leithcrosscountryrelays.leithharriers.com for entry details and further information.

