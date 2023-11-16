Safety urged

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
As New Zealand’s recreational boating season begins, Otago Regional Council harbourmaster Steve Rushbrook is emphasising the importance of safety for those venturing into Otago’s waters.
He advises a thorough check of vessels and equipment , as well as wearing lifejackets, carrying two waterproof communication methods, checking marine weather forecasts, avoiding alcohol, and being a responsible skipper.
"If in doubt, don’t go out."