Scenic gorge rail trips restart after pandemic break

Passengers will once again have the opportunity to experience the breath-taking landscapes and rich history of a train trip through the Taieri Gorge.

The resumption of the scenic rail service to Pukerangi marks a significant milestone for Dunedin Railways, reconnecting passengers with one of New Zealand’s most beloved rail journeys.

The 5-hour return trip travels through hand-made tunnels and crosses the Wingatui Viaduct, the tallest wrought iron structure in Australasia, while an on-board commentator provides information on the area, route and engineering.

Dunedin Railways general manager Rebekah Jenkins said the organisation was delighted to resume its services to Pukerangi.

"This route holds a special place in the hearts of many and offers an exceptional travel experience."

After the pandemic put the brakes on all train trips, Dunedin Railways began running shorter excursions, including The Inlander to Hindon.

Journeys had been unable to run through the entire gorge as the track beyond Hindon was unavailable for track use, until now.

The Taieri Gorge train will run twice a week during the summer season (October-April). The Inlander runs to Hindon only and will not be affected by the Taieri Gorge train.