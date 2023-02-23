Shining the light for Pride

Dunedin Pride is using radio and podcasts to elevate the voice of the local rainbow community.

Oar FM show Pride On Air is co-hosted by the volunteer-run organisation’s chairperson Max Wolfgram and committee member Shayla Kara.

Shayla said the goal was for Dunedin Pride to be more present in the community.

"We’ve got to cover all the bases. We have posters, we have the website, we have social media. Now, we’re on air."

The programme features profiles of Dunedin Pride committee members, promotes local events and initiatives for the queer community, and reports on Pride-related news.

There is a busy programme of events in March for Dunedin Pride Month, and a collaboration with the Dunedin Fringe Festival. From March 12-26, the Community Gallery at 26 Princes St will transform into the Dunedin Pride X Fringe Hub.

Pride Night events are held on the final Friday of each month and a Dunedin Pride Youth Ball is planned for July. An open book group has been formed, and other clubs are planned.

Pride On Air is broadcast every second Thursday at 5pm on Oar 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are available at oar.org.nz, Apple podcasts and Google podcasts.

For a full schedule of Oar FM programmes visit oar.org.nz

By Jeff Harford

Community Liaison, OAR FM