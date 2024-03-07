Show inspired by NZ

Singer-songwriter Bridget Ellis and poet David Eggleton will lead a programme of music and words, entitled The Moth Light Cabaret, for Dunedin Fringe Festival. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The former Poet Laureate David Eggleton and singer-songwriter Bridget Ellis have collaborated to create a show for the Dunedin Fringe Festival 2024.

The Moth Light Cabaret presents two musical combos, Swingbridge and Wild Cards Aotearoa, in an evening programme of music and words inspired by the 2heartland of Aotearoa, Te Waipounamu, its coasts and marshes, its high country and mountains, its forests and plains, its settlement and heritage and people.

Swingbridge is the vehicle for Ōtepoti musicians Ellis, double bassist Matt Hanson and saxophonist Chris Meech. This indie-folk ensemble creates warm-toned and iridescent songs with a jazzy lilt.

The Wild Cards Aotearoa duo combines the words of Eggleton and the soundscapes of guitarist and composer Richard Wallis to present a fast-moving time-capsule portrait of Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Moth Light Cabaret will also incorporate electronic soundscapes with haunting resonances created by Martin Phillipps and former Dunedin resident Trevor Coleman, as well as a gentle sonic collage of yesteryear put together by Matt Sanson.

The cabaret will also feature special lighting and visual imagery produced by artist and projectionist Sam Caldwell to create an immersive twilight mood.

Eggleton said the cabaret show would combine poetry and song with an "authentic homespun feel".

"These are political, environmental, personal expressions, bringing in harakeke in flower, the smoky wind, bird-calls from the swamp and the whirr of moths at night."

The Moth Light Cabaret will be held on March 18, from 7pm at Emerson’s Brewery. Tickets can be obtained through the Dunedin Fringe Festival website.