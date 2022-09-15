A showcase of Chinese culture

Performers from the Dunedin Tai Chi Group take the stage at last Saturday’s Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival at Kavanagh College. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Members of the Dunedin Tai Chi group perform during the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival at Kavanagh College’s auditorium on Saturday.

Organised by the Dunedin Senior Chinese Association, the afternoon festival showcased a diversity of cultures in Dunedin as well as celebrating the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, China National Day and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the People’s Republic of China and New Zealand.

Association president Weidi Xu said about 500 people watched on the day of the performance, and it was well received by everyone.

Other groups taking part in the festival included the Natyaloka School of Indian Dance, Pakistan Association of New Zealand, Kadodo West African Drum and Dance and Vidyadhara School of Dance.