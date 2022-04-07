Thursday, 7 April 2022

Showcase of Otago Peninsula art returns

    By Brenda Harwood
    This painting by Doug Williams is on show as part of the Open Arts Inc ‘‘Almost an Island 2022’’ exhibition. IMAGE: SUPPLIED
    The return of the annual "Almost an Island" exhibition, which showcases Otago Peninsula and its artists, has been greeted with enthusiasm by the local arts community.

    OpenArts Inc president and exhibition organiser Roger Weston said the showcase, which will run from today to April 18 at the Macandrew Bay Community Hall, involved 37 peninsula artists.

    "It is amazing how many people have stepped forward to be involved, including artists who haven’t exhibited for several years," Weston said.

    The exhibition included about 130 artworks, ranging from paintings and photography to jewellery

    and ceramics, he said.

    "We have a very eclectic selection of art on show, which just goes to show the amazing diversity of the artists on Otago Peninsula."

    The works are for sale.

     


