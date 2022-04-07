Showcase of Otago Peninsula art returns

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
OpenArts Inc president and exhibition organiser Roger Weston said the showcase, which will run from today to April 18 at the Macandrew Bay Community Hall, involved 37 peninsula artists.
"It is amazing how many people have stepped forward to be involved, including artists who haven’t exhibited for several years," Weston said.
The exhibition included about 130 artworks, ranging from paintings and photography to jewellery
and ceramics, he said.
"We have a very eclectic selection of art on show, which just goes to show the amazing diversity of the artists on Otago Peninsula."
The works are for sale.