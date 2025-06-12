Sister-cities relationships explored in podcast

Nathan Woodfield hosts the Dunedin-Otaru Sister City Podcast on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A new radio show and podcast is exploring the rich cultural connection between Dunedin and its Japanese sister city, Otaru.

The programme is hosted by Nathan Woodfield, secretary of Dunedin-Otaru Sister Cities Society.

Growing up in Osaka, he lived there until age 10, when his parents returned to their New Zealand homeland. He subsequently returned to Japan to work in the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme, which is aimed at promoting grassroots international exchange between Japan and other nations.

The first episode of the series featured a conversation with Bronwyn Thomson, a local high school teacher of Japanese language. Ms Thomson talked about her experience learning the language, and shared stories from her visits to Japan.

In episode two, Mr Woodfield told his own story and covered some of the history of Otaru.

He said he was looking forward to speaking with Dunedin locals who have a Japanese connection, and to people from Dunedin now living in Japan.

The podcast will also promote local events, such as the Hiroshima-Nagasaki 80th Memorial Photo Exhibition to be held at the H.D. Skinner Annex, Tūhura Otago Museum, in August.

"It’s really special that from 10,000 kilometres away we can join in a global call for peace."

Dunedin-Otaru Sister City Podcast is broadcast every fourth Monday at 6pm on 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms. A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz.

By Jeff Harford