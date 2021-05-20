Social mountain biking taking off

A mountain biker lands a jump while competing at Signal Hill in February. PHOTO: THE STAR FILES

Electric bikes and Dunedin’s impressive mountain biking tracks have made the sport more appealing and accessible to new riders.

Mountain biking has grown in popularity in the past few years, with more people joining groups or riding the tracks around the city, both socially and competitively.

The Otago Mountain Bikers — Social Riders group meets weekly, usually at a pub or cafe, before heading off on their ride.

Depending on the weather, between 10 and 40 riders typically turn up and split into groups based on their ability and fitness, group co-ordinator Jules Gross said.

"We design rides that suit each of those groups," she said, "and we do emphasise that it is a social ride."

The beauty of the group was they would ride off in different directions and then meet up at the end.

It did not matter which group people were in, how far they rode, or how many metres they climbed.

"It’s just we all went out, had a good time with people who had the same ability [and] we just have a chat afterwards."

The rides were mainly in Dunedin, but also included Outram, Waihola, and the Otago Peninsula.

Biking had become really popular in recent years, boosted notably by electric bikes.

"What’s happened in the past year to 18 months is e-bikes have just opened up biking to lots of people."

"Not just hardcore mountain biking — people who might not have considered biking much."

Tracks on Signal Hill built by Mountain Biking Otago made it more accessible for people of all ages and abilities.

Gross started mountain biking in 1991, stopped for a while and then started again about 15 years ago.

The sport had definitely grown in that time, as people realised it was fun, good for fitness and had an element of risk-taking.

The group is one of many in the city to meet regularly for rides.

The AOK Shark Bell Riders is another.

Mountain Biking Otago president Kristy Booth said the sport had "gone nuts" locally and internationally.

She put that that down to there being more awareness and knowledge of the sport, as well as bikes becoming more accessible.

E-bikes made it easier for less fit people to tackle hills.

Track development at Signal Hill was also key, and a process club members and volunteers were constantly working on.

The appeal of Signal Hill was also in the range of tracks it provided, from beginner level to advanced.

"Our facility allows us to cater for cross-country, enduro and downhill all in one venue," she said.

"We’re unique to have a world-class facility like Signal Hill right in the middle of our city."

Huge strides were also being made at Whare Flat.

Mountain Biking Otago membership was growing.

While people did not need to be a member to use the tracks, it helped when the club applied for funding.

Membership fees were put towards track building.