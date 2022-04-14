Thursday, 14 April 2022

Soprano marks return of Olveston at 6 series

    The popular Olveston at 6 concert series returns with a performance by London-based soprano Claire Filer next Saturday, April 23.

    Filer will present a programme of songs and arias, including Strauss, Dvorak and Korngold in the Olveston Historic Home drawing room.

    She will be accompanied on piano by Andrew Crooks, who recently returned to New Zealand after working in the opera world in Europe.

    Filer was born in New Zealand and has studied and performed in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe.

    Doors open at 5.45pm on April 23, and the concert by Filer and Crooks will run from 6pm to 7pm. Bookings essential as seats are limited. Phone 477-3320, or email reception@olveston.co.nz

     

