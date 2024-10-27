Sowing the seeds of a horticulture career

Horticulture is a way of life for Allie Mackay, who is managing registrations for the ‘‘Growing a Career in Horticulture’’ symposium on November 2. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The joys and challenges of a career in horticulture and the varied opportunities within the industry will be the focus of a wide-ranging symposium led by local experts.

A joint initiative between Dunedin Botanic Garden and the Otago branch of the International Plant Propagation Society (IPPS), the "Growing a Career in Horticulture" symposium will be held next Saturday, November 2, at the garden.

The project is being led by IPPS member and horticulturist Mark Brown and Dunedin Botanic Garden manager Alan Matchett, and will feature presentations by representatives of a cross-section of local gardens, businesses and training organisations.

Under the heading "Thrills and Spills of Horticulture", speakers will include educators, plant producers, amenity gardeners and apprentices, including two young South African horticulturists on a visit sponsored by the IPPS.

Mr Matchett said the aim of the symposium was to give young people and those considering a change in career a chance to learn about the "extraordinary variety" of opportunities in horticulture.

"These can range from amenity, nursery and landscaping work to soil science, orchards and viticulture," he said.

"People often don’t realise what a broad industry horticulture actually is.

"Those at the symposium will hear real-life stories from old hands, some young people and trainees, and learn about the pathways to get there."

The two South African horticulturists, Liezel Nel and Michelle Stanton, would also share stories of their life and work.

Mr Brown said, as with many other industries in New Zealand, the horticulture workforce was ageing, so it was important to find ways to encourage people to consider it as a career.

"To do that, we need to raise awareness of the many different aspects of horticulture," he said.

Mr Matchett said the Dunedin Botanic Garden worked closely with training organisations and also had nine apprentice trainees working with its curators.

"We are keen to empower young people with the skills and also to future proof our own workforce.

"Having skilled staff is very important to our success as a botanic garden," he said.

Mr Brown said horticulture was a passion for many people.

"If you enjoy working with plants and soil it is a great field to get into, and you develop very useful skills.

"And you can translate those skills to your home garden, which is very helpful for growing your own food."

Having horticulture skills could also lead to opportunities to travel and to start one’s own business, he said.