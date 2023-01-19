Some super sunny snaps have been sent in for The Star Snap & Win Family Holiday Photo Competition.

There is still time to send in your photo and have the opportunity to share in the $600 worth of prizes up for grabs.

Email your photos to competitions@thestar.co.nz with Family Holiday Photo Competition in the subject line.

The photos will be judged by Otago Daily Times illustrations editor Stephen Jaquiery.

Entries close on Friday, January 27 at 4pm.

Here is a sample of some the entries so far.