Stellar soloists make beloved classic sing

Conductor David Burchell in front of the Dunedin Town Hall’s organ, Norma. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED, ALLIED PRESS FILES

City Choir Dunedin, four fine soloists and Dunedin Symphony Orchestra turned in stellar performances at the choir’s two-yearly presentation of Handel’s Messiah on Tuesday evening.

Conductor David Burchell, who doubled as keyboard player, drew it all together in a way that appealed to a well-filled Dunedin Town Hall.

One of the pleasures of the Messiah is the fine parts Handel wrote for the four soloists and introducing the work, Burchell promised "fabulous soloists", including soprano Lois Johnston, who took over from Rebecca Ryan just 24 hours before the concert.

Burchell was correct, with tenor Oliver Sewell setting the standard with Comfort Ye My People.

Bass Paul Whelan seemed a little tentative at first but quickly settled and his rendition of The Trumpet Shall Sound was masterly and worth going to the concert just to hear.

It’s always a pleasure to listen to alto Claire Barton and her singing in the Messiah was a fine example, while Johnston impressed throughout, notably for I Know That My Redeemer Liveth.

The DSO shone in the delicate pastoral symphony, while the Hallelujah! at the end of part two had the audience on its feet as the opening bars were played.

The 80-strong choir was never better, performing a work many had sung before but bringing a freshness to their singing that was a pleasure to experience.

Burchell brought it all together with typical mastery, ensuring smooth transition from soloists to choir to orchestra.

Overall, it was a fine performance of this well-loved work that the choir first presented at its inaugural concert in the 19th century.

CITY CHOIR DUNEDIN

Presents Handel’s Messiah

Tuesday, December 7

Dunedin Town Hall

Review by GILLIAN VINE