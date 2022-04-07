Strong support as sale enters last four days

Dunedin book lovers search the tables for the perfect book(s) during the Regent Red Setting Book Sale, which continues until Sunday.PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Book lovers have flocked to the Regent Red Setting Book Sale, keen to secure bag-loads of bargains.

Book sale co-ordinator Alison Cunningham said the sale had passed the halfway point and it had been "a thrill to see the people of Dunedin out supporting us in good numbers".

Within the limitations of the Covid regulations, the sale had a very busy the first few days, but smaller numbers for weekday sessions had given them "a relaxed and friendly air".

"Smaller groups have had the run of the place, with volunteers having plenty of time to help hunt down treasures or recommend the perfect book," Mrs Cunningham said.

It was humbling to see so many book sale patrons choose to donate their ticket price to the theatre, rather than putting it towards their books, she said.

"Everyone at the Regent has been reminded again how much our success as a venue depends on the goodwill and practical support of the people of Dunedin," she said.

There were still huge numbers of boxes of books left to sell, across all genres, with four days to go.

There is plenty of space in all remaining sessions, which are:

Today: 1.30pm, 3.30pm, 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 9.30am, 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm

It is possible to buy a ticket on arrival, although safest to book a spot in advance.

Mrs Cunningham said there were (as yet secret) plans to make the last day go with a bang, so bargain hunters may wish to pick a Sunday spot.

"We are aiming to surpass our highest ever 24-hour book sale total of $115,000.

"So come on booklovers of Dunedin, you must be able to squeeze a few more beautiful and bargain priced books on to your shelves."



