Thursday, 14 September 2023

Students catch their breath after marathon fundraiser

    By Simon Henderson
    1. The Star
    Full-marathon competitors Kaleb Hill (43) and Meg Creah (154) look strong running across the...
    Half-marathon runner Libby Drummon (1194) and companions are happy to be competing in the...
    Otago Harbour makes a great backdrop for the runners, including half-marathon competitor Michael...
    A dramatic sky and the harbour surround runners on the Andersons Bay causeway.
    Half-marathon competitor Grace Wells (1357) is in the zone leading a pack along Portsmouth Dr...
    Members of the Heavy Breathers are celebrating ...
    Members of the Heavy Breathers are celebrating after raising more than $94,000 for mental health. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    Completing the half-marathon is Olly Sanders (left), just ahead of Simon Walker.
    Amy Evans completes the 10km run with a burst of speed.
    Crossing the finish line after the 5km run are Emma Brown (left) and Sharon Brown, while behind...
    Celebrating completing the half-marathon on Sunday is Julia Gwynne Jones.
    Finishing the 10km walk on Sunday are Kerryn McLean (left) and Rachael Bowering.
    articipants set out from the Caledonian Ground at the start of the half-marathon on Sunday....
    It has been a wild adventure for a group about 30 University of Otago and Otago Polytechnic students called the Heavy Breathers.

    The group of friends, many who live in the Butts Rd student flat known as the Lake House, are buzzing about running the Emerson’s Dunedin Marathon as a fundraiser for the charity campaign Spark That Chat, which spreads positive messages over social media and raises funds for the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand.

    Group member Josh Platt said the boys had an ‘‘awesome’’ day on Sunday taking part in the marathon.

    ‘‘It really couldn’t have been a better weather day for running.

    ‘‘Everyone was a bit nervous on the start line, and kind of starting the warm-up for it, but once it all started and we got into it, everyone flew through it, running with each other.’’

    The group supported each other during the marathon, running in small groups and encouraging each other.

    Motivation from spectators also provided the push needed to get across the finish line.

    While the race may be over the group were already discussing future fundraising activities.

    ‘‘There has already been a few different ideas, some pretty good and some pretty extreme.’’

    One possibility was doing something for men’s mental health charity Movember.

    ‘‘November is obviously a massive month for mental health, and so there could be something on the cards there.’’

    In the meantime group members were letting their achievements sink in.

    ‘‘Everyone’s very proud of each other, for sure.’’

    • The group’s fundraising page on Givealittle stands at more than $94,000 and they hope to exceed their goal of $100,000 in the next few days. See Givealittle.co.nz and search for Heavy Breathers.

     


    SIMON.HENDERSON@thestar.co.nz

     

     