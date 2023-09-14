Students catch their breath after marathon fundraiser

It has been a wild adventure for a group about 30 University of Otago and Otago Polytechnic students called the Heavy Breathers.

The group of friends, many who live in the Butts Rd student flat known as the Lake House, are buzzing about running the Emerson’s Dunedin Marathon as a fundraiser for the charity campaign Spark That Chat, which spreads positive messages over social media and raises funds for the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand.

Group member Josh Platt said the boys had an ‘‘awesome’’ day on Sunday taking part in the marathon.

‘‘It really couldn’t have been a better weather day for running.

‘‘Everyone was a bit nervous on the start line, and kind of starting the warm-up for it, but once it all started and we got into it, everyone flew through it, running with each other.’’

The group supported each other during the marathon, running in small groups and encouraging each other.

Motivation from spectators also provided the push needed to get across the finish line.

While the race may be over the group were already discussing future fundraising activities.

‘‘There has already been a few different ideas, some pretty good and some pretty extreme.’’

One possibility was doing something for men’s mental health charity Movember.

‘‘November is obviously a massive month for mental health, and so there could be something on the cards there.’’

In the meantime group members were letting their achievements sink in.

‘‘Everyone’s very proud of each other, for sure.’’

The group’s fundraising page on Givealittle stands at more than $94,000 and they hope to exceed their goal of $100,000 in the next few days. See Givealittle.co.nz and search for Heavy Breathers.



