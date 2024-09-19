Supporting bees as easy as planting flowers

Photo: Getty Images

This September beekeepers are asking New Zealanders to support hard-working bees.

Apiculture New Zealand chief executive Karin Kos said one third of the food we eat comes from pollination due to honey bees.

‘‘Bees need our help to stay healthy and Bee Aware Month is all about encouraging people to do those small, but vital, things that make a real difference,’’ Ms Kos said.

These steps can be as simple as planting bee-friendly plants like wildflowers, or choosing bee-friendly pesticides and spraying safely.