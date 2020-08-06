Swim coach climbs to new heights

Just Swim teacher Chris Morgan (left) and Skills Active Aotearoa learning support adviser Emma Brown hold Morgan’s New Zealand Apprenticeship aquatics certificate at Moana Pool on Friday. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A Dunedin swim coach has earned a top qualification.

Just Swim teacher Chris Morgan was awarded her New Zealand apprenticeship in level 4 aquatics on Friday.

Morgan used to work at Swimming New Zealand and was part of the team that worked with Skills Active Aotearoa to develop the apprenticeship.

Skills Active is an industry training organisation for sport, recreation, exercise and performing arts.

As part of that work, she completed it herself.

"That means swim teachers in New Zealand have an actual qualification, not just rely on being volunteers," she said.

"My goal when I worked for Swimming New Zealand was to ensure that swim teachers got recognised for their knowledge."

Morgan has always been involved in swimming, as an athlete and a coach.

She was passionate about giving children the skills and opportunity to learn to swim.

"The more knowledge and skills swim teachers have the more likely kids are going to have the skills that they need so that they can enjoy the water safely."

As a swim teacher, she enjoyed seeing children achieve something — from blowing bubbles to swimming a good time in a race.

She was also a swim teacher assessor for Skills Active and helped other people achieve their qualifications.

"Water’s such a special place and I love to see people feeling confident in it and enjoying it."