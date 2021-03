PHOTO: LOUISE FRAMPTON

Taieri Lakes Golf Club members (from left) Dianne Fahey, Glenda Walters and Ian Gillespie take a break from putting on the sixth green during the club's centennial celebrations at the weekend.

Full fields across the weekend allowed past and present members to combine in social competitions and reminisce at a dinner on Saturday night.

The 18-hole club has been at the Milners Rd, North Taieri, site for 51 years. Before that the club had leased five different properties, including the site where Gladfield Golf Club is now situated.