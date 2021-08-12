Team gets new uniforms

Players in the Big Rock Primary School’s ‘‘Butterflies’’ netball team are excited to have new uniforms and gear, thanks to an ANZ netball grant. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin’s Big Rock Butterflies can step on the court with confidence this season after being awarded an ANZ netball grant to cover the cost of new uniforms.

ANZ gives netball clubs and teams throughout Aotearoa a chance to apply for a grant to help them advance their training and put their best foot forward on game day.

After Covid-19 benched netball last year, many families faced financial pressure and children risked missing out on the chance to play their beloved sport.

New gear would lighten the fundraising load and allow coaches, players, umpires and volunteers to focus on what is happening on the court.

David Grant, principal of Big Rock Primary School in Brighton, applied for the grant on behalf of the school’s Year 5 and 6 Butterflies team, after noticing their uniforms were "a bit tired".

"On some of the kids the dresses dragged around on the floor and other times the home alterations looked a shambles."

Mr Grant believed the new uniforms would give the team pride and keep them looking smart, and would pay off for generations to come.

"The Butterflies are a senior team, so hopefully it’s an inspiration and aspiration for the younger ones and will encourage them to follow in the older kids’ footsteps."

When the kids found out about the new uniforms, there was excitement all around, he said.

The grant also took financial pressure off parents.

"We have to face the reality of costs but we try not to put the costs on the parents."

The Big Rock Butterflies’ goals for the season were "to improve as netballers but to still have lots of fun while playing".