Teapots, trains full steam for fun day

Dunedin Steampunk Society member James Bryan loves the steampunk life and is looking forward to Saturday’s family fun day event. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Steam-fuelled imagination will be to the fore as local steampunk and model engineering enthusiasts come together to host a family fun day this weekend.

A collaboration between the Dunedin Steampunk Society and Otago Model Engineering Society, the fun day will be held this Saturday, March 14, 10am-4pm, at 1 John Wilson Ocean Dr, St Kilda.

Several other organisations are also involved in the fun day, which will run alongside the South Dunedin Street Festival, including the Dunedin Gasworks Museum, Otago Heritage Bus Society, The Otago Vintage Machinery Club and the Cable Car Trust.

Dunedin Steampunk Society founding member James Bryan said the event would aim to give families a great day out, while introducing people to the activities of the various groups.

"I’m really looking forward to showcasing steampunk to the community, and giving people a broader idea of what it is all about beyond the top hats, frock coats and fancy dresses," Mr Bryant said.

Originally coined in the 1980s by science fiction authors, steampunk blends Victorian era sensibilities with futuristic steam-powered technology.

Mr Bryant said members of the Dunedin Steampunk Society, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, would be on hand at Saturday’s fun day, dressed in "full steam".

They will share information and lead a range of steampunk-themed games and activities, including teapot racing, tea duelling, and zeppelin racing. There will also be displays of steampunk creations and penny farthings.

"The games are really good fun, and will be great for children to have a go at," Mr Bryant said.

The Otago Model Engineering Society will have its own displays and activities running, including trains on the outdoor track, model ships and boats on the pond and more.

The Dunedin Gasworks Museum will be open during the day and the Otago Heritage Bus Society will be running trips to the gasworks and up to the Mornington Cable Car site.

The Otago Vintage Machinery Club will have some of its historic machinery on-site and running for people to view.

