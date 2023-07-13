Teen troupe off to tattoo

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Getting ready to march to Australia are the Onyx Militaires Under-18 team (from left) Zara Evans (15), Sophie Watts (13), Janelle Martin (14), Kelsey Wadley (16), Mia Cable (16), Hailen Hurrell (13), Amy Clarke (16), Jessica Johnson (14), Maddie Grinton (16), Jade Kidd (14) and Freya Hunter (16).

The girls have been chosen alongside about 16 teams throughout New Zealand to travel to Australia to perform at the inaugural 2023 Australia and New Zealand Drill Dance and Marching Tattoo, to be held at the Gold Coast Sports & Leisure Centre in Queensland on July 22.

The team will provide a demonstration on the routine they have been working on this Sunday at the Edgar Centre, starting at 2.30 pm.