Theatre figure dies

The Dunedin theatre community has lost a precious taonga, with the death of theatre doyenne Louise Petherbridge on January 18, aged 92 years.

Born and educated in Dunedin, Petherbridge went on to study and work in theatre in Britain for 20 years.

She returned home to Dunedin in 1973 and became closely involved with the Globe Theatre and Fortune Theatre, as an actor and director.

For more than 10 years, she was the Dunedin Theatre Reviewers Collective’s "living taonga" — presiding over the Dunedin Theatre Awards.

In 2000, she was awarded the Queen’s Service Order (QSO) for services to theatre.