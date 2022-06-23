Touring duo bring music, stories of cultural identity

Charles and Emily Looker, touring as Aro, are visiting Dunedin next week for Matariki. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Touring duo Aro will be visiting local schools and marae next week, as part of the 2022 Yellow Eye Artists in Schools Te Urungi project, in conjunction with the Ministry of Arts and Culture.

During their visits to 14 schools, Aro will lead workshops and performances, using music and stories to remind us of our cultural identity.

There will also be free public events during the visit.

On June 30, at Puketeraki Marae in Karitane, Aro will lead a workshop at 6.15pm, there will be a barbecue at 7.15pm, and a show at 8pm.

On July 2, at Araiteuru Marae, there will be a show at 2.30pm.