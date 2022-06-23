Touring duo bring music, stories of cultural identity

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
During their visits to 14 schools, Aro will lead workshops and performances, using music and stories to remind us of our cultural identity.
There will also be free public events during the visit.
On June 30, at Puketeraki Marae in Karitane, Aro will lead a workshop at 6.15pm, there will be a barbecue at 7.15pm, and a show at 8pm.
On July 2, at Araiteuru Marae, there will be a show at 2.30pm.
- For more information, visit yelloweyeltd.co.nz