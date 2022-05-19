Thursday, 19 May 2022

Touring performers to weave together stories

    By Brenda Harwood
    1. The Star

    Touring chamber group Tararua bring Maori and Pakeha traditions together in their show ‘‘Bird...
    Touring chamber group Tararua bring Maori and Pakeha traditions together in their show ‘‘Bird Like Men’’, touring for Chamber Music New Zealand. PHOTO: EBONY LAMB
    Māori rock art and ancient stories are the inspiration for touring multimedia performance group Tararua, touring this month with Chamber Music New Zealand.

    Tararua will present their show "Bird Like Men" next Friday, May 27, from 7pm at the Glenroy Auditorium.

    Combining the talents of Ariana Tikao (vocals/taonga pūoro), Ruby Solly (vocals/taonga pūoro/cello), Phil Boniface (double bass), Alistair Fraser (taonga pūoro), with digital imagery artist Louise Potiki Bryant, Tararua weaves together sound worlds from both te ao Māori and te ao Pākehā.

    In their performances, Tararua draw on personal history, the inspiration of ancient stories and knowledge, and the dark beauty of this country.

    The "Bird Like Men" event draws inspiration from Māori rock art depictions of bird people at the Maerewhenua site in Otago, whānau manuscripts of Tikao and korero from Kāi Tahu Whānui.

    It is a contemplation on migration and travel and the deeply embedded desire that draws us to return to our spiritual homelands.

    "Bird Like Men" will include music from Tararua’s album of the same name.

     

    Ticket giveaway
    The Star has a double pass to give away to Tararua’s "Bird Like Men" show on May 27.
    • To enter the draw, answer the following question: In what region is the Māori rock art that inspired the show found?
    • Send your answer, your name and daytime phone number by email to competitions@thestar.co.nz with the words ‘‘Bird Like Men Competition’’ in the subject line.
    • Entries close at noon on Tuesday, May 24.


    BRENDA.HARWOOD @thestar.co.nz

     

