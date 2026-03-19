Trophy recognises fundraising efforts

Eagles Golfing Society of Otago patron Bob Brent displays the Halberg Foundation Trophy recently presented to the club. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Generous local golfers have been honoured for their devotion to the disabilities community.

The Eagles Golfing Society of Otago has been awarded a Halberg Foundation Trophy after generating $280,000 over the past 15 years for the charity.

Treasurer Appie Borren said the trophy was given to the group during the recent national convention of the Eagles Society of New Zealand, held in Palmerston North.

The Otago branch is one of 14 regional branches of the society and Mr Borren said Otago was the second biggest fundraising contributor.

Collectively the national society has raised more than $6.2 million for the Halberg Foundation since 1969.

Funds are gathered by the Otago chapter at golf tournaments hosted annually around the province.

The next event takes place at the St Clair Golf Club on Wednesday, March 25, with a shotgun start at 10.30am.

The competition is a single Stableford offering both individual and team prizes.

Pre-registration is preferred by emailing borrenappie@gmail.com or texting 021 243-2750.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz