Trust gives last gift to community

Helicopters Otago intensive care paramedic Andrew Duncan (back row, left) and paramedic team leader Ross Kirkpatrick (back row, right) show Otago Southland Furniture Union Trustees (front, from left) Bob Batchelor, John Edie and Gwyn Stevenson one of the rescue service’s air ambulances. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

It once supported workers’ rights across Otago, and in a final act of generosity, the remaining funds of the now-dissolved Otago Southland Furniture Union Trust have been donated to help support the emergency service work of Helicopters Otago.

The last trustees, Bob Batchelor, John Edie and Gwyn Stevenson, visited Mosgiel to give a gift of about $6000 in person.

Paramedic team leader Ross Kirkpatrick, representing the emergency service, expressed gratitude saying these types of donations helped enable the service to save more lives.

"Without groups like yourselves, this can’t be what it is today."

Support from the community was instrumental in ensuring the operation could continue, he said.

The rescue helicopter service was started by Graeme Gale more than three decades ago and is known for its crucial role in providing rapid medical and rescue responses across the lower South Island.

With an average of five call-outs in a 24-hour period, the service is a lifeline for many, offering critical care in times of need.

The trustees were given a tour of Helicopter Otago’s base of operations, including the latest addition to the fleet, a brand new $19 million airbus that arrived in Mosgiel only a few weeks ago.

Teams of three, a pilot and two medics, can cover emergencies across a large part of the South Island.

The aim was always to have five helicopter teams ready to go, two based in Queenstown and three based in Dunedin, Mr Kirkpatrick said.

"But we typically have a fourth [in Dunedin] that can be put into service as and when."

Beyond the paramedics and pilots, other vital members of the team were 10 avionics engineers and administration staff supporting the whole operation, he said.

Trustee Bob Batchelor said the members were inspired to provide the funds to the rescue service after seeing rescue teams at work as well as reading about rescues in the newspaper.

"The work that you do ... is amazing."

