A vocal showcase to love

Christchurch-based musician, conductor and arranger Tom Rainey will lead Saturday’s performance of All You Need Is Love — DSO Plays The Beatles, at Dunedin Town Hall. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The All You Need Is Love concert will be a golden opportunity to showcase some of the city’s exciting young vocal talent, School of Performing Arts professional practice fellow Arlie McCormick says.

Asked to suggest young singers for Saturday’s Dunedin Symphony Orchestra concert showcasing the music of The Beatles, Ms McCormick went for singers whose varying styles reflected the diversity of talent at the school.

The lead singers will be contemporary music student Emily Kerr-Bell, classical singing student Dominic Edmond, and musical theatre singer Luke Butson, who will be joined by musician/backing singers Michael Grant, Finn Kite, Ella Ruddle, and Graham Wardrop.

Saturday’s All You Need Is Love — DSO Plays The Beatles concert, to be held from 7.30pm at Dunedin Town Hall, will be conducted by musical director/arranger Tom Rainey.

It will feature many of The Beatles’ best-loved songs, including Yesterday, Strawberry Fields, Norwegian Wood, Penny Lane, Eleanor Rigby and more.

Ms McCormick saw the concert as "a wonderful opportunity for everyone to try to find some joy in these incredibly trying times".

"Perhaps we can all find some solace in the glorious Beatles songbook and remember that All You Need Is Love," she said.

