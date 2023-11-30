Xmas at Opoho Church

The Opoho Church community has been hard at work, making jam, baking, knitting and making crafts for this weekend’s Christmas craft fair.

Local craftspeople have also been invited to hold stalls at the fair.

The community event will be held this Saturday from 10am-noon, and Sunday from 11am-noon, in the church hall, corner Signal Hill Rd and Farquharson St.

Opoho Church will also host a community carol sing-along on Sunday, December 17, from 2pm-3pm, followed by afternoon tea and nibbles. There will also be a Christmas gift ideas sales table.

People are invited to bring along koha for Otago Community Hospice and a can for the foodbank.

For more information, visit www.opohochurch.org