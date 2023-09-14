Word of Mouth - Inge Doesburg

Inge Doesburg Artist

Slowing down to look at beauty, whether at an artwork or in nature, has been found to relax us and increase blood flow to the brain.

Being self-employed takes a bit of discipline to get work done in time, because one is self-determining how much or how little work gets done in a day.

I have created a lot of stress for myself by wanting to impose “normal” work hours for my studio practice, which was a problem for many years. I have since established my own routine and accepted that I am only effective in my work at certain times of the day. I have a loose routine where I get housework and paperwork done in my creative downtime, and only go to the studio when I’m going to be at my most effective.

How do you manage your health and fitness alongside your creativity?

I cycle everywhere, a mode of transport that I love and that also keeps me fit. I have had an electric bike for a long time now and hardly use my car. I commute to my studio and cycle pretty much everywhere I want to go in Dunedin. I am thrilled with the bike lane around the harbour, and the ferry ride to allow me to ride around the harbour at the weekend - such an asset for Dunedin!

In addition, I do yoga and practice XBX exercise three times a week. (The XBX Plan is a physical fitness programme developed by The Royal Canadian Air Force. It’s comprised of four charts of ten exercises, arranged in progressive order of difficulty. Ed.) I walk my dog daily and meditate, as well as gardening and smelling the roses.

How often do you manage to be outside in nature and our wonderful environment?

As often as possible- that’s why I love cycling; as a commuter, one is always exposed to the beauty of the natural environment whilst also enhancing one’s wellbeing with moderate exercise.

What is your beauty regime and are there any products you swear by?

I trained as a dressmaker in Germany and find great pleasure in well-designed clothes. Dunedin offers a good selection of innovative products - my most-loved designer is Mild Red and I always feel good in her clothes. I have a few friends who are jewellers and a beautiful piece by Kobi Bosshard or Lynn Kelly always make me feel good.

It is important for my wellbeing to surround myself with people, animals and objects I love.

A ceramic artist friend, Marion Mewburn, gave me a cup to take on my regular journeys to Germany; it certainly gives me a feeling of home comforts, drinking my daily coffee from this beautiful cup.

Hair-styling is important to me too and I am very glad to have found the perfect stylist for me. I recently decided to go back to colouring my hair after Covid19 prompted me to go grey. I was asked too many times whether I was a senior so I began to get frustrated about it. A friend suggested L’Oréal Preference hair colour and I’m back to my natural colour and feel a lot better about my appearance now. I can always go back to grey when I’m actually a senior…