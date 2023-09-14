Word of Mouth - Vanda Symon

Vanda Symon is a Dunedin crime writer and radio host. Her new novel, Expectant, is available now.

What are the main ways you create balance in your life?

I struggle with finding balance when life is so busy and there are so many demands on my time. Instead of trying to carve out big chunks of “me-time” (and failing) I find respite and pleasure in the small things. If I’m working from home, I’ll make a tea tray with a flower from the garden, a little teapot and bone china tea set and milk jug; making that cup of tea feel special makes such a huge difference in my day. I’ll often have a jigsaw puzzle on the go, so I can just take 15 minutes out to work on the satisfaction of getting that damn piece in that flaming spot. I find there’s something about doing work in the garden and the physical act of yanking out weeds, or chopping back wayward trees that’s really satisfying. Maintaining relationships with people is so important, because it’s easy to let things slide when you’re so busy that you forget to connect with people. I always try to catch up with friends for a coffee and keep in touch with family. Small stuff counts.

Finding some form of balance is a lot easier at this stage in my life where my children have now left home, and I sadly no longer have elderly parents to look after. I know when the kids were at home, finding balance felt nigh on impossible. I feel very fortunate to be in a place in life where I can focus more on my needs and wellbeing.

How do you manage your health and fitness with demanding work commitments?

My mainstay is biking to work. That way I’m getting some regular exercise, and biking is fun! Bonus extra – I don’t have to worry about parking. The challenge will be winter biking and not turning into a wimp on the cold and wet days. I’m also a fencer at the Claymore Swords Club, so sport helps keep me fit and active, and is also wonderfully social. I’ve recently discovered Barre classes and try to get along every week. I love it.

How much pressure is there on women to ‘look good’ in the workplace?

I think that very much depends on your workplace and the industry you work in. If social media is anything to go by, older women in public-facing industries are judged by their appearances. In my circles, my friends are like me in that now we are well into our fifties we’re pretty happy in our skin, and if we want to dress up and look good it’s for our benefit, rather than to satisfy the unrealistic expectations of others.

What is your beauty regime and are there any products you swear by?

The most important thing I’ve always stuck to in skin care is using sunscreen all year. I’ve been blessed with relatively good skin, so keep things very simple. I don’t use cleansers or anything like that. I only use moisturiser and, as my mum always said – remember to moisturise the back of your neck!

Makeup has never been my thing, so if I’m going out somewhere flash I’ll do eyeliner, mascara and lipstick. Job done.

As for the hair, that’s getting wilder and more outrageous as I get older, and I love it. My genes mean that it is the colour it is and the greys are just starting to sneak in. I’m not going to dye it. I’m curious to see how it turns out. I discovered a long time ago that it looked the same if I spent 20 minutes on it or 20 seconds… so I go for the 20 seconds.