Things to consider when choosing a photographer
❏ Your budget will determine how much of the day the photographer can capture.
❏ Understand exactly what your photographer is offering and confirm it in writing.
❏ Make sure the photographer understands what style you are after: documentary, natural, posed, candid.
❏ You can’t control the weather. Have a backup plan.
❏ Make sure your wishes regarding social media posting are made clear.