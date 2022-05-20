Friday, 20 May 2022

Choosing a photographer

    Things to consider when choosing a photographer
    ❏ Your budget will determine how much of the day the photographer can capture.
    ❏ Understand exactly what your photographer is offering and confirm it in writing.
    ❏ Make sure the photographer understands what style you are after: documentary, natural, posed, candid.
    ❏ You can’t control the weather. Have a backup plan.
    ❏ Make sure your wishes regarding social media posting are made clear.