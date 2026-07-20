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DunedinJuly 20

Super-rich tax to fund $980m power company: Greens

Plans for a publicly owned renewable power company funded by the taxes of the super-rich were announced by the Greens at Dunedin’s historic gasworks, which “rightly places fossil fuels where they belong — in a museum”.
Super-rich tax to fund $980m power company: Greens
Super-rich tax to fund $980m power company: Greens