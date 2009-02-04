SECTIONS
Charlotte Hilling
charlotteh@mailhost

Latest

EntertainmentFebruary 4

Weft and warp

Weaver Marion Day spins a good yarn. Charlotte Hilling reports.
DunedinJanuary 27

Otago artist selected for Waiheke Island event

The work of a Dunedin artist will be among the first things visitors to Auckland's Waiheke Island see when they arrive at the ferry terminal during the island's three-week Sculpture on the Gulf event.
Otago artist selected for Waiheke Island event
Otago artist selected for Waiheke Island event
DunedinJanuary 23

City's links with Burns on display

Dunedin's close links with Scotland's best-known poet are being displayed to mark the 250th anniversary of his birth.
City's links with Burns on display
City's links with Burns on display
DunedinJanuary 22

Bubbling with enthusiasm

Children are flocking to the Otago Museum in Dunedin these school holidays as they try to learn the secret to the perfect bubble - but the answer is still up in the air.
Bubbling with enthusiasm
Bubbling with enthusiasm
DunedinJanuary 20

Unexpected benefits from goodwill

Bad timing and bad luck meant Gerry Boyle's hydrangea fundraising venture never really took root.
Unexpected benefits from goodwill
Unexpected benefits from goodwill
DunedinJanuary 16

'High School Musical' cast having a ball

The Dunedin cast of Walt Disney's High School Musical have learnt rehearsing for a professional production is no fairy tale, but they are loving every minute of it.
'High School Musical' cast having a ball
'High School Musical' cast having a ball
DunedinJanuary 16

Volunteer addicted to helping

For many people, volunteering overseas is a once-in-a-life time event, but for regular volunteer Mary Morwood, once was not enough.
Volunteer addicted to helping
Volunteer addicted to helping
DunedinJanuary 14

Burns' 250th birthday bash planned

Scottish poet Robert Burns may have been dead for 213 years but he would be happy to see his 250th birthday celebrated with such vigour, Dunedin Burns Club president Margaret Smith said yesterday.