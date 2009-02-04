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Charlotte Hilling
charlotteh@mailhost
Latest
Entertainment
February 4
Weft and warp
Weaver Marion Day spins a good yarn. Charlotte Hilling reports.
Dunedin
January 27
Otago artist selected for Waiheke Island event
The work of a Dunedin artist will be among the first things visitors to Auckland's Waiheke Island see when they arrive at the ferry terminal during the island's three-week Sculpture on the Gulf event.
Dunedin
January 23
City's links with Burns on display
Dunedin's close links with Scotland's best-known poet are being displayed to mark the 250th anniversary of his birth.
Dunedin
January 22
Bubbling with enthusiasm
Children are flocking to the Otago Museum in Dunedin these school holidays as they try to learn the secret to the perfect bubble - but the answer is still up in the air.
Dunedin
January 20
Unexpected benefits from goodwill
Bad timing and bad luck meant Gerry Boyle's hydrangea fundraising venture never really took root.
Dunedin
January 16
'High School Musical' cast having a ball
The Dunedin cast of Walt Disney's High School Musical have learnt rehearsing for a professional production is no fairy tale, but they are loving every minute of it.
Dunedin
January 16
Volunteer addicted to helping
For many people, volunteering overseas is a once-in-a-life time event, but for regular volunteer Mary Morwood, once was not enough.
Dunedin
January 14
Burns' 250th birthday bash planned
Scottish poet Robert Burns may have been dead for 213 years but he would be happy to see his 250th birthday celebrated with such vigour, Dunedin Burns Club president Margaret Smith said yesterday.