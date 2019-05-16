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Estelle Schuler
odtonline@odt.co.nz

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DunedinMay 16

From infectious disease hospital to party flat

An historic Dunedin building which has gone from housing disease-ridden patients to hosting raging student parties is up for sale for only the second time in its history.
From infectious disease hospital to party flat
From infectious disease hospital to party flat
DunedinMay 15

DCC launches new logo

The Dunedin City Council has a new logo after using the old one for 14 years.
DCC launches new logo
DCC launches new logo
DunedinApril 3

Teen allegedly pulls knife on cop after police pursuit

A teenager who sparked a police pursuit in Dunedin was bitten by a police dog after allegedly threatening the animal and its handler with a knife following an abandoned chase.
EntertainmentMarch 28

Unused retail spaces set to come alive for shows

A horse head, humour and hip-hop are scattered throughout Dunedin's unused retail spaces this weekend.
Unused retail spaces set to come alive for shows
Unused retail spaces set to come alive for shows
DunedinMarch 27

Police warn of sunstrike risk

Police have raised the alarm about potentially deadly sunstrike hitting the streets at this time of year.
Police warn of sunstrike risk
Police warn of sunstrike risk
NewsMarch 21

Highlanders lift spirits at city mosque

The Highlanders turned out in full force today to show their support for the Muslim community following the Christchurch shootings last week.
Highlanders lift spirits at city mosque
Highlanders lift spirits at city mosque
DunedinMarch 14

Is your brain aware of Brain Awareness Week?

Brain Health Research Centre student Hannah Twigg (26) stands under a giant inflatable brain put up in the Octagon as part of International Brain Awareness Week.
Is your brain aware of Brain Awareness Week?
Is your brain aware of Brain Awareness Week?
DunedinMarch 7

Big orca pod frolics in Otago Harbour

Passengers had the ride of their lives aboard the Monarch Wildlife Cruise when they spotted an uncommonly large pod of orca in Otago Harbour yesterday afternoon.
Big orca pod frolics in Otago Harbour
Big orca pod frolics in Otago Harbour