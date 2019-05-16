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Latest
Dunedin
May 16
From infectious disease hospital to party flat
An historic Dunedin building which has gone from housing disease-ridden patients to hosting raging student parties is up for sale for only the second time in its history.
Dunedin
May 15
DCC launches new logo
The Dunedin City Council has a new logo after using the old one for 14 years.
Dunedin
April 3
Teen allegedly pulls knife on cop after police pursuit
A teenager who sparked a police pursuit in Dunedin was bitten by a police dog after allegedly threatening the animal and its handler with a knife following an abandoned chase.
Entertainment
March 28
Unused retail spaces set to come alive for shows
A horse head, humour and hip-hop are scattered throughout Dunedin's unused retail spaces this weekend.
Dunedin
March 27
Police warn of sunstrike risk
Police have raised the alarm about potentially deadly sunstrike hitting the streets at this time of year.
News
March 21
Highlanders lift spirits at city mosque
The Highlanders turned out in full force today to show their support for the Muslim community following the Christchurch shootings last week.
Dunedin
March 14
Is your brain aware of Brain Awareness Week?
Brain Health Research Centre student Hannah Twigg (26) stands under a giant inflatable brain put up in the Octagon as part of International Brain Awareness Week.
Dunedin
March 7
Big orca pod frolics in Otago Harbour
Passengers had the ride of their lives aboard the Monarch Wildlife Cruise when they spotted an uncommonly large pod of orca in Otago Harbour yesterday afternoon.