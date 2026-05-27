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Gillian Vine
Gillian.vine@odt.co.nz

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DunedinMay 27

Sculptures for church

Walking through Knox Church’s George St garden, Nicole Page-Smith took a close look at a display on the Peter Nicholls Sculpture Plinth.
Sculptures for church
Sculptures for church
DunedinApril 29

Revue a fitting end to Anzac Day

Dunedin RSA Choir members had a packed Anzac Day, beginning with the Dawn Service and culminating in the Anzac Revue concert at Knox Church at night.
Revue a fitting end to Anzac Day
Revue a fitting end to Anzac Day
DunedinApril 25

Rose specialist to speak at meeting

An illustrated talk on the 2025 World Federation of Rose Societies (WFRS) convention in Japan and post-conference garden visits is the topic at next Wednesday’s meeting of the Otago Rose Society.
Rose specialist to speak at meeting
Rose specialist to speak at meeting
DunedinApril 22

Autumn colour, seasonal produce to feature at show

Entries of seasonal vegetables and fruit, chrysanthemums and autumn colour are always the strongest sections of the Dunedin Horticultural Society’s (DHS) autumn show.
Autumn colour, seasonal produce to feature at show
Autumn colour, seasonal produce to feature at show
DunedinMarch 11

Rosy honour for Dunedin woman

"I certainly didn’t expect this," Otago Rose Society member Maureen Viggo said when presented with an award for her long service to the rose world.
Rosy honour for Dunedin woman
Rosy honour for Dunedin woman
DunedinFebruary 18

Pancake day put off over flooded reserve

The Dean of St Paul's Cathedral, the Very Rev Tony Curtis has a damp start to Shrove Tuesday outside the combined churches’ tent in the Museum Reserve.
Pancake day put off over flooded reserve
Pancake day put off over flooded reserve
DunedinJanuary 21

High turnout for lily show

Despite miserable weather in the leadup to its show on Saturday, the Otago Lily Society’s annual event attracted more entries than last year.
High turnout for lily show
High turnout for lily show
DunedinDecember 3

Effort comes to fruition

Originally performed at Easter in 1742, George Frideric Handel’s Messiah has been an Advent feature around the world since the 19th century.
Effort comes to fruition
Effort comes to fruition
Home & GardenNovember 27

Downsizing, not downgrading

Gillian Vine talks to a Mosgiel couple about downsizing, roses and the fate of a giant cactus.
Downsizing, not downgrading
Downsizing, not downgrading
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Home & GardenOctober 23

Courting the ideal garden

Gillian Vine gets a preview of a garden that will be open on November 1.
Courting the ideal garden
Courting the ideal garden