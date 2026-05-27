GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Gillian Vine
Gillian.vine@odt.co.nz
Latest
Dunedin
May 27
Sculptures for church
Walking through Knox Church’s George St garden, Nicole Page-Smith took a close look at a display on the Peter Nicholls Sculpture Plinth.
Dunedin
April 29
Revue a fitting end to Anzac Day
Dunedin RSA Choir members had a packed Anzac Day, beginning with the Dawn Service and culminating in the Anzac Revue concert at Knox Church at night.
Dunedin
April 25
Rose specialist to speak at meeting
An illustrated talk on the 2025 World Federation of Rose Societies (WFRS) convention in Japan and post-conference garden visits is the topic at next Wednesday’s meeting of the Otago Rose Society.
Dunedin
April 22
Autumn colour, seasonal produce to feature at show
Entries of seasonal vegetables and fruit, chrysanthemums and autumn colour are always the strongest sections of the Dunedin Horticultural Society’s (DHS) autumn show.
Dunedin
March 11
Rosy honour for Dunedin woman
"I certainly didn’t expect this," Otago Rose Society member Maureen Viggo said when presented with an award for her long service to the rose world.
Dunedin
February 18
Pancake day put off over flooded reserve
The Dean of St Paul's Cathedral, the Very Rev Tony Curtis has a damp start to Shrove Tuesday outside the combined churches’ tent in the Museum Reserve.
Dunedin
January 21
High turnout for lily show
Despite miserable weather in the leadup to its show on Saturday, the Otago Lily Society’s annual event attracted more entries than last year.
Dunedin
December 3
Effort comes to fruition
Originally performed at Easter in 1742, George Frideric Handel’s Messiah has been an Advent feature around the world since the 19th century.
Home & Garden
November 27
Downsizing, not downgrading
Gillian Vine talks to a Mosgiel couple about downsizing, roses and the fate of a giant cactus.
SUBSCRIBER
Home & Garden
October 23
Courting the ideal garden
Gillian Vine gets a preview of a garden that will be open on November 1.
View more