PHOTO: GILLIAN VINE

The Dean of St Paul's Cathedral, the Very Rev Tony Curtis has a damp start to Shrove Tuesday outside the combined churches’ tent in the Museum Reserve.

Orientation Week’s tent city was closed for the day because of flooding, so planned pancake-making to mark the day was cancelled.

Yesterday the tent city opened an hour later at 10am but very boggy ground meant some tents, including the combined churches’ had to be relocated.

Shrove Tuesday is the last day before the start of Lent and was traditionally a time to feast before the 40 days of fasting and prayer leading up to Easter.