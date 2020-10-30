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Gus Patterson
gus.patterson@oamarumail.co.nz
Latest
North Otago
October 30
One peacock down and one to go
One of the two rogue peacocks in Oamaru has been captured, but his partner-in-crime remains at large.
North Otago
October 30
Blaze razes shed full of vintage vehicles
A large shed full of vintage vehicles was destroyed in a fire in Kakanui yesterday.
North Otago
October 28
Peacocks once again on the prowl
Not even "good looks and charm" have been able to help Waitaki District Council staff apprehend two rogue peacocks in Oamaru.
North Otago
October 22
Demolition prompts concerns
The planned demolition of a 139-year-old building has raised concerns about the protection of historic places in Oamaru.
North Otago
October 15
After the walk, a nasty shock
Oamaru woman Julie Wilson was the victim of a random act of unkindness when she took her dog for a walk yesterday.
North Otago
October 13
Pilot on commercial flight path
Just moments into her first flight, Ellie McIlraith knew she wanted to be a pilot.
North Otago
September 30
Lucky escape for whitebaiter
The wife of a man swept out to sea while whitebaiting yesterday says he "did everything right" to get himself safely back to shore.
North Otago
September 18
Battle against gull invaders goes to the Beehive
This Otago town is taking its battle against a winged invasion of its CBD to the Beehive.
North Otago
September 15
Meth a ‘scourge’ on Waitaki - mayor
Methamphetamine has become a "scourge" on the Waitaki district, mayor Gary Kircher says.
News
September 15
Whare! Whare! Bingo with a kiwi twist
Waitaki District Libraries kairuruku o tikangarua Lisa Potaka Ross calls out te reo Maori words at bingo/whare whare yesterday.Ms Ross created the activity to allow people of all ages to come and learn some Maori language while adhering to Alert Level 2 restrictions.Prizes were given out for Whare Whare (bingo) and Rarangi (lines).
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