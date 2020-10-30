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Gus Patterson
gus.patterson@oamarumail.co.nz

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North OtagoOctober 30

One peacock down and one to go

One of the two rogue peacocks in Oamaru has been captured, but his partner-in-crime remains at large.
One peacock down and one to go
One peacock down and one to go
North OtagoOctober 30

Blaze razes shed full of vintage vehicles

A large shed full of vintage vehicles was destroyed in a fire in Kakanui yesterday.
Blaze razes shed full of vintage vehicles
Blaze razes shed full of vintage vehicles
North OtagoOctober 28

Peacocks once again on the prowl

Not even "good looks and charm" have been able to help Waitaki District Council staff apprehend two rogue peacocks in Oamaru.
Peacocks once again on the prowl
Peacocks once again on the prowl
North OtagoOctober 22

Demolition prompts concerns

The planned demolition of a 139-year-old building has raised concerns about the protection of historic places in Oamaru.
Demolition prompts concerns
Demolition prompts concerns
North OtagoOctober 15

After the walk, a nasty shock

Oamaru woman Julie Wilson was the victim of a random act of unkindness when she took her dog for a walk yesterday.
After the walk, a nasty shock
After the walk, a nasty shock
North OtagoOctober 13

Pilot on commercial flight path

Just moments into her first flight, Ellie McIlraith knew she wanted to be a pilot.
Pilot on commercial flight path
Pilot on commercial flight path
North OtagoSeptember 30

Lucky escape for whitebaiter

The wife of a man swept out to sea while whitebaiting yesterday says he "did everything right" to get himself safely back to shore.
North OtagoSeptember 18

Battle against gull invaders goes to the Beehive

This Otago town is taking its battle against a winged invasion of its CBD to the Beehive.
Battle against gull invaders goes to the Beehive
Battle against gull invaders goes to the Beehive
North OtagoSeptember 15

Meth a ‘scourge’ on Waitaki - mayor

Methamphetamine has become a "scourge" on the Waitaki district, mayor Gary Kircher says.
Meth a ‘scourge’ on Waitaki - mayor
Meth a ‘scourge’ on Waitaki - mayor
NewsSeptember 15

Whare! Whare! Bingo with a kiwi twist

Waitaki District Libraries kairuruku o tikangarua Lisa Potaka Ross calls out te reo Maori words at bingo/whare whare yesterday.Ms Ross created the activity to allow people of all ages to come and learn some Maori language while adhering to  Alert Level 2 restrictions.Prizes were given out for Whare Whare (bingo) and Rarangi (lines).
Whare! Whare! Bingo with a kiwi twist
Whare! Whare! Bingo with a kiwi twist