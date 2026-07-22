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Gwynne Dyer
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Opinion
July 22
Trump and the threshold of pain
It would be so easy for Donald Trump to escape from the trap he has built for himself in the Persian Gulf. Just declare a victory and leave.
Opinion
October 29
100-year struggle began with Balfour Declaration
One hundred years ago this week, in the midst of World War 1, the British government sent a letter known as the Balfour Declaration that led, three decades later, to the creation of the state of Israel.
Opinion
May 25
Unfinished nuclear business
Today's Hiroshima does not give television journalists a lot to work with. It is a raucous, bustling, mid-sized Japanese city with only few reminders of its destruction by atomic bomb in 1945.
Opinion
May 17
`Everyone should have listened to the Russians'
"The Russians had a more realistic analysis of the situation than practically anybody else,'' said Lakhdar Brahimi, the former United Nations special envoy to Syria.
Opinion
May 11
Some sound thinking but simply too much bluster
Rodrigo Duterte, who has just been elected president of the Philippines, comes across as Donald Trump on stilts.
Opinion
May 3
Iraq the model of a failed state
Property prices in central Baghdad are as high as London's, even though Iraq's national income is down by 70% since the collapse in the oil price.
Opinion
April 19
Warming accelerates in unprecedented way
If you spend a lot of time talking to scientists about climate change, there's one word you'll hear time and time again, and yet it's hardly ever mentioned in the public discussion of climate change. The word is ‘‘non-linear''.
Opinion
April 14
Corruption allegations running deep
You couldn't make this stuff up.
Opinion
April 12
EU faces multiple risks
A recent headline on the leading French newspaper Le Monde said it all: ‘‘Migrants, the Euro, Brexit: The European Union is mortal.'' And it's true. The EU could actually collapse over these three threats.
Opinion
April 10
He who’ll say anything to get what he wants
"These are my principles, and if you don't like them ... Well, I have others.'' (Groucho Marx)
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