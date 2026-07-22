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Gwynne Dyer
Gwynne Dyer
Gwynne DyerColumnist

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OpinionJuly 22

Trump and the threshold of pain

It would be so easy for Donald Trump to escape from the trap he has built for himself in the Persian Gulf. Just declare a victory and leave.
Trump and the threshold of pain
Trump and the threshold of pain
OpinionOctober 29

100-year struggle began with Balfour Declaration

One hundred years ago this week, in the midst of World War 1, the British government sent a letter known as the Balfour Declaration that led, three decades later, to the creation of the state of Israel.
100-year struggle began with Balfour Declaration
100-year struggle began with Balfour Declaration
OpinionMay 25

Unfinished nuclear business

Today's Hiroshima does not give television journalists a lot to work with. It is a raucous, bustling, mid-sized Japanese city with only few reminders of its destruction by atomic bomb in 1945.
OpinionMay 17

`Everyone should have listened to the Russians'

&quot;The Russians had a more realistic analysis of the situation than practically anybody else,'' said Lakhdar Brahimi, the former United Nations special envoy to Syria.
OpinionMay 11

Some sound thinking but simply too much bluster

Rodrigo Duterte, who has just been elected president of the Philippines, comes across as Donald Trump on stilts.
OpinionMay 3

Iraq the model of a failed state

Property prices in central Baghdad are as high as London's, even though Iraq's national income is down by 70% since the collapse in the oil price.
OpinionApril 19

Warming accelerates in unprecedented way

If you spend a lot of time talking to scientists about climate change, there's one word you'll hear time and time again, and yet it's hardly ever mentioned in the public discussion of climate change. The word is ‘‘non-linear''.
OpinionApril 14

Corruption allegations running deep

You couldn't make this stuff up.
OpinionApril 12

EU faces multiple risks

A recent headline on the leading French newspaper Le Monde said it all: ‘‘Migrants, the Euro, Brexit: The European Union is mortal.'' And it's true. The EU could actually collapse over these three threats.
OpinionApril 10

He who’ll say anything to get what he wants

&quot;These are my principles, and if you don't like them ... Well, I have others.'' (Groucho Marx)
He who’ll say anything to get what he wants
He who’ll say anything to get what he wants