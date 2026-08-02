SECTIONS
News|Opinion
News|Opinion
Latest News
1
UPDATED
NationalAugust 2

‘We need more Kiwis’: NZ First wants to pay parents to have kids

2
NationalAugust 2

Jailed after elderly mum left on floor for 14 hours

3
WorldAugust 2

Trump says he’ll hold off on Iran attack in hope of quick deal

4
SUBSCRIBER
WānakaAugust 2

One-stop shop for baby-friendly events

5
WorldAugust 2

Bomb carried by woman kills three near Moscow restaurant: authorities