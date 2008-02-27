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Jane Dennis
jane.dennis@alliedpress.co.nz

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FashionFebruary 27

More in it for the men this year

Jane Dennis ventures into the world of menswear and finds plenty to take her fancy.
More in it for the men this year
More in it for the men this year
FashionFebruary 19

Ponies and photo booths inspire lines

Every fashion designer needs a showcase. Jane Dennis talks to two who are looking to the Southern Trust id Dunedin Fashion show next month for vital exposure.
Ponies and photo booths inspire lines
Ponies and photo booths inspire lines