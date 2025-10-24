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Marjorie Cook
marjorie.cook@odt.co.nz

Latest

The MixOctober 24

Writing more than just a fantasy

The Romantasy phenomenon is coming to the Queenstown Writers Festival this month.
Writing more than just a fantasy
Writing more than just a fantasy
WānakaMarch 1

Foodie keen to expand flavour horizons

When Rowan Bishop began visiting her cousins in Wānaka, it was not possible to buy fish and chips and most food was "pedestrian" meat and three vege.
Foodie keen to expand flavour horizons
Foodie keen to expand flavour horizons
WānakaMarch 1

Hospital site questioned

Any new regional hospital based in Queenstown would be inaccessible for the majority of the region’s population in the future, members of Health Action Wānaka (HAW) say.
Hospital site questioned
Hospital site questioned
WānakaMarch 1

Flowers power Hugh’s fundraising drive

A Wānaka flower grower brightened Hugo Dale’s world last weekend by donating flowers to the Mount Aspiring College student’s fundraising campaign for freeride lessons.
Flowers power Hugh’s fundraising drive
Flowers power Hugh’s fundraising drive
WānakaFebruary 25

Tramper in tears after partner’s death

A distraught young Frenchman ran through challenging terrain to the nearest backcountry hut after his tramping partner died in a glacier fall in Mt Aspiring National Park.
Tramper in tears after partner’s death
Tramper in tears after partner’s death
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WānakaFebruary 24

Tramper in tears after partner's death on glacier

A distraught young French man ran through challenging terrain to the nearest backcountry hut after his tramping partner died in a glacier fall in Mt Aspiring National Park.
Tramper in tears after partner's death on glacier
Tramper in tears after partner's death on glacier
WānakaFebruary 22

New Hawea River loop track proposed

The Upper Clutha Tracks Trust has applied for resource consent and begun fundraising to complete a 10km loop track from Lake Hawea Dam to Camphill Bridge, using both sides of the Hawea River.
New Hawea River loop track proposed
New Hawea River loop track proposed
WānakaFebruary 22

Proposed earthworks concern

Wanaka Retirement Village resident Mary Gray is on the warpath for more awareness of proposed earthworks in the Bullock Creek Hatchery Springs Reserve.
Proposed earthworks concern
Proposed earthworks concern
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WānakaFebruary 21

Consent sought to build another track along Hāwea River

The Upper Clutha Tracks Trust has taken a big step toward expanding the region’s outdoor recreation offerings.
Consent sought to build another track along Hāwea River
Consent sought to build another track along Hāwea River
WānakaFebruary 20

Walking in circles for Brain Injury Association

Ben Suncin, 75, was to set out at 6am today on a 12-hour walking mission to raise funds for the Otago and Canterbury branches of the Brain Injury Association.
Walking in circles for Brain Injury Association
Walking in circles for Brain Injury Association