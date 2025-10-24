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Marjorie Cook
marjorie.cook@odt.co.nz
Latest
The Mix
October 24
Writing more than just a fantasy
The Romantasy phenomenon is coming to the Queenstown Writers Festival this month.
Wānaka
March 1
Foodie keen to expand flavour horizons
When Rowan Bishop began visiting her cousins in Wānaka, it was not possible to buy fish and chips and most food was "pedestrian" meat and three vege.
Wānaka
March 1
Hospital site questioned
Any new regional hospital based in Queenstown would be inaccessible for the majority of the region’s population in the future, members of Health Action Wānaka (HAW) say.
Wānaka
March 1
Flowers power Hugh’s fundraising drive
A Wānaka flower grower brightened Hugo Dale’s world last weekend by donating flowers to the Mount Aspiring College student’s fundraising campaign for freeride lessons.
Wānaka
February 25
Tramper in tears after partner’s death
A distraught young Frenchman ran through challenging terrain to the nearest backcountry hut after his tramping partner died in a glacier fall in Mt Aspiring National Park.
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Wānaka
February 24
Tramper in tears after partner's death on glacier
A distraught young French man ran through challenging terrain to the nearest backcountry hut after his tramping partner died in a glacier fall in Mt Aspiring National Park.
Wānaka
February 22
New Hawea River loop track proposed
The Upper Clutha Tracks Trust has applied for resource consent and begun fundraising to complete a 10km loop track from Lake Hawea Dam to Camphill Bridge, using both sides of the Hawea River.
Wānaka
February 22
Proposed earthworks concern
Wanaka Retirement Village resident Mary Gray is on the warpath for more awareness of proposed earthworks in the Bullock Creek Hatchery Springs Reserve.
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Wānaka
February 21
Consent sought to build another track along Hāwea River
The Upper Clutha Tracks Trust has taken a big step toward expanding the region’s outdoor recreation offerings.
Wānaka
February 20
Walking in circles for Brain Injury Association
Ben Suncin, 75, was to set out at 6am today on a 12-hour walking mission to raise funds for the Otago and Canterbury branches of the Brain Injury Association.
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