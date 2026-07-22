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Mary Williams
Senior Reporter
mary.williams@odt.co.nz
Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 22
‘Immense frustration’ at select committee
The government is riding roughshod over parliamentary process and public opinion to weaken environmental protection, Dunedin MP Rachel Brooking says.
SUBSCRIBER
Southland
July 20
AI data centres: powerhouse or drain?
New Zealand’s first mega AI data centre will use mega power. Mary Williams investigates what this might mean for everyone's power supply.
SUBSCRIBER
Central Otago
July 17
More AI data centres planned for South
Five energy-guzzling data centres could be dotted across the South under plans supported by a government investment agency, the Otago Daily Times can reveal.
SUBSCRIBER
News
July 17
More data centres planned for South
Five high energy use data centres could be dotted across the South under plans supported by a government investment agency, the Otago Daily Times can reveal.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 4
Cycling paths still knocked off balance
Dunedin’s fragmented cycle network is being tackled by a draft council strategy, but cyclists say solutions are too slow in coming.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 3
Cycle paths to nowhere
Dunedin’s fragmented cycle network is being tackled by a draft council strategy, but cyclists say solutions are too slow coming and the outcome is crashes and a failure to slash emissions and pollution from traffic, Mary Williams reports.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
June 19
Questions linger over potential plans for South Dunedin
An unconfirmed plan that could require the loss of one in four South Dunedin homes has been met with a noisy political backlash that may not reflect public sentiment.
SUBSCRIBER
Southland
June 17
Milford charges may be tested in court
A battle about how Milford Sound is run could end up in the courts as cruise boat operators continue to face off.
SUBSCRIBER
Central Otago
June 14
‘No certainty’ native lizards would survive relocation
The ongoing debate around the likely fate of about half a million native lizards should the Bendigo gold mine go ahead has continued at an expert fast-track hearing in Wellington.
SUBSCRIBER
Queenstown
June 12
'We will never get land back once things are chopped up'
A Queenstown landowner has spoken out against a fast-tracked housing development and the threat it poses to the region’s rural character.
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