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Mary Williams
Mary Williams
Mary WilliamsSenior Reporter
mary.williams@odt.co.nz

Latest

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DunedinJuly 22

‘Immense frustration’ at select committee

The government is riding roughshod over parliamentary process and public opinion to weaken environmental protection, Dunedin MP Rachel Brooking says.
‘Immense frustration’ at select committee
‘Immense frustration’ at select committee
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SouthlandJuly 20

AI data centres: powerhouse or drain?

New Zealand’s first mega AI data centre will use mega power. Mary Williams investigates what this might mean for everyone's power supply.
AI data centres: powerhouse or drain?
AI data centres: powerhouse or drain?
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Central OtagoJuly 17

More AI data centres planned for South

Five energy-guzzling data centres could be dotted across the South under plans supported by a government investment agency, the Otago Daily Times can reveal.
More AI data centres planned for South
More AI data centres planned for South
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NewsJuly 17

More data centres planned for South

Five high energy use data centres could be dotted across the South under plans supported by a government investment agency, the Otago Daily Times can reveal.
More data centres planned for South
More data centres planned for South
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DunedinJuly 4

Cycling paths still knocked off balance

Dunedin’s fragmented cycle network is being tackled by a draft council strategy, but cyclists say solutions are too slow in coming.
Cycling paths still knocked off balance
Cycling paths still knocked off balance
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DunedinJuly 3

Cycle paths to nowhere

Dunedin’s fragmented cycle network is being tackled by a draft council strategy, but cyclists say solutions are too slow coming and the outcome is crashes and a failure to slash emissions and pollution from traffic, Mary Williams reports.
Cycle paths to nowhere
Cycle paths to nowhere
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DunedinJune 19

Questions linger over potential plans for South Dunedin

An unconfirmed plan that could require the loss of one in four South Dunedin homes has been met with a noisy political backlash that may not reflect public sentiment.
Questions linger over potential plans for South Dunedin
Questions linger over potential plans for South Dunedin
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SouthlandJune 17

Milford charges may be tested in court

A battle about how Milford Sound is run could end up in the courts as cruise boat operators continue to face off.
Milford charges may be tested in court
Milford charges may be tested in court
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Central OtagoJune 14

‘No certainty’ native lizards would survive relocation

The ongoing debate around the likely fate of about half a million native lizards should the Bendigo gold mine go ahead has continued at an expert fast-track hearing in Wellington.
‘No certainty’ native lizards would survive relocation
‘No certainty’ native lizards would survive relocation
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QueenstownJune 12

'We will never get land back once things are chopped up'

A Queenstown landowner has spoken out against a fast-tracked housing development and the threat it poses to the region’s rural character.
'We will never get land back once things are chopped up'
'We will never get land back once things are chopped up'