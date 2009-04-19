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Michael Guest
michael.guest@odt.co.nz

Latest

OpinionApril 19

Law of the land, not the jungle

Today is my 150th appearance on these pages.
OpinionApril 5

Defence of self-defence allowed

The case of South Auckland liquor store owner Virender Singh 10 days ago raises some interesting aspects of law.
OpinionMarch 22

Will challenges, matter of trust

Two readers have asked for some more information about how wills and trusts can be challenged in a court.
OpinionMarch 8

Murder charge possible in bushfire arson cases

The recent Australian bushfires have become more tragic when it is now known that some of the more serious conflagrations were deliberately lit.
OpinionFebruary 22

Ode to students

Welcome back, it's good you're here, The year's about to start. But listen up and heed this well, Take this advice to heart.
OpinionFebruary 8

There are ways and ways of thieving

&quot;Finders keepers&quot; is the worst piece of legal advice ever.
OpinionJanuary 11

Crimes of a lesser villainy in Dunedin a century ago

There are two comparisons between our court sittings at the beginning of 1909 and the beginning of 2009.
OpinionDecember 15

Straying somewhat from letter of the law

Four very recent legal issues justify comment - David Bain's return to the Privy Council, the Swann/Harford fraud case at Dunedin Hospital, the planned introduction of a three-month probationary period for employees and potential misuse of CTV footage on the Internet.
Straying somewhat from letter of the law
Straying somewhat from letter of the law