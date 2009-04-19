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Michael Guest
michael.guest@odt.co.nz
Latest
Opinion
April 19
Law of the land, not the jungle
Today is my 150th appearance on these pages.
Opinion
April 5
Defence of self-defence allowed
The case of South Auckland liquor store owner Virender Singh 10 days ago raises some interesting aspects of law.
Opinion
March 22
Will challenges, matter of trust
Two readers have asked for some more information about how wills and trusts can be challenged in a court.
Opinion
March 8
Murder charge possible in bushfire arson cases
The recent Australian bushfires have become more tragic when it is now known that some of the more serious conflagrations were deliberately lit.
Opinion
February 22
Ode to students
Welcome back, it's good you're here, The year's about to start. But listen up and heed this well, Take this advice to heart.
Opinion
February 8
There are ways and ways of thieving
"Finders keepers" is the worst piece of legal advice ever.
Opinion
January 11
Crimes of a lesser villainy in Dunedin a century ago
There are two comparisons between our court sittings at the beginning of 1909 and the beginning of 2009.
Opinion
December 15
Straying somewhat from letter of the law
Four very recent legal issues justify comment - David Bain's return to the Privy Council, the Swann/Harford fraud case at Dunedin Hospital, the planned introduction of a three-month probationary period for employees and potential misuse of CTV footage on the Internet.