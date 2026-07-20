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Michael Hansen

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CanterburyJuly 20

Chch's debt still hampering Selwyn amalgamation discussion

A greater Christchurch merger remains on the table, despite concerns over the city's debt, Selwyn Mayor Lydia Gliddon says.
Chch's debt still hampering Selwyn amalgamation discussion
Chch's debt still hampering Selwyn amalgamation discussion
North CanterburyJuly 19

Tenant sentenced for blackmailing elderly landlords

As cars approached her Canterbury house, Margaret Walker found herself growing anxious after a long-standing dispute with a former tenant that had escalated into a blackmail threat.
Tenant sentenced for blackmailing elderly landlords
Tenant sentenced for blackmailing elderly landlords