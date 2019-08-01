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Nic Duff
nicduff170@gmail.com

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DunedinAugust 1

Book worms

New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults best picture book finalist Vasanti Unka, of Auckland, talks about her book Who Stole the Rainbow? with primary school pupils at the Books Alive event at the Dunedin Public Library yesterday.
Book worms
Book worms
DunedinJuly 18

Marine Search and Rescue big contributions recognised

The heroes of marine search and rescue in Dunedin were honoured at an awards ceremony at Careys Bay Hotel, near Port Chalmers, last night.
Marine Search and Rescue big contributions recognised
Marine Search and Rescue big contributions recognised
DunedinJuly 4

Man allegedly wielded shotgun in Dunedin home invasion

A Dunedin man appeared in court this morning after he allegedly burgled a home armed with a shotgun last night.
DunedinJuly 4

Another Hilux stolen in Dunedin

Another Toyota Hilux has been stolen from Dunedin, police say.
DunedinJuly 4

Masked offender seen creeping around Dunedin suburb

Police are urging Forbury residents to stay alert after a masked offender was seen jumping over fences, entering properties and scoping out homes last night.