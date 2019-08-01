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Latest
Dunedin
August 1
Book worms
New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults best picture book finalist Vasanti Unka, of Auckland, talks about her book Who Stole the Rainbow? with primary school pupils at the Books Alive event at the Dunedin Public Library yesterday.
Dunedin
July 18
Marine Search and Rescue big contributions recognised
The heroes of marine search and rescue in Dunedin were honoured at an awards ceremony at Careys Bay Hotel, near Port Chalmers, last night.
Dunedin
July 4
Man allegedly wielded shotgun in Dunedin home invasion
A Dunedin man appeared in court this morning after he allegedly burgled a home armed with a shotgun last night.
Dunedin
July 4
Another Hilux stolen in Dunedin
Another Toyota Hilux has been stolen from Dunedin, police say.
Dunedin
July 4
Masked offender seen creeping around Dunedin suburb
Police are urging Forbury residents to stay alert after a masked offender was seen jumping over fences, entering properties and scoping out homes last night.