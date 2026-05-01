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Sally Rae
Business and Rural Editor
sally.rae@odt.co.nz
Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Business
May 1
Sisters to share Central Otago mobile crutching service
They're sisters in arms — and now handpieces.
SUBSCRIBER
Business
May 1
Dunedin engineering firm marks 35 years
‘‘Welcome to the best place to work in Dunedin.’’
Business
April 29
United Machinists finalist in awards
Dunedin high-tech engineering firm United Machinists is a finalist in this year’s Minister for Manufacturing Awards.
Business
April 22
$3b fertiliser plant proposed
An Australian company has announced plans for a $3 billion fertiliser plant in Southland, converting lignite to urea.
Business
April 21
Former union leader in bid to lead Meat Industry Association
A former Public Service Association national president is going to great lengths to express concern around proposed changes to meat inspector roles.
SUBSCRIBER
Business
April 17
Family business opportunity ‘too good’ to pass up
For decades, Dunedin entrepreneur Roger Belton’s name was synonymous with Southern Clams. Now a new Belton is at the helm of the shellfish company, as business editor Sally Rae reports.
SUBSCRIBER
Business
April 17
Praise for outgoing chairman as he takes on HNZ
Mark Darrow has been on many boards but he describes his six-year tenure as chairman of MTF Finance as a career highlight.
SUBSCRIBER
Business
April 16
HR solid foundation for career
Nearly a decade spent working in human resources provided Gerrad Brimble with very useful practical experience for his work as an employment lawyer.
SUBSCRIBER
Business
April 16
New partner planning to stay in city ‘long-term’
James Cowan was a pupil at Kaikorai Valley College when he decided he wanted to be a lawyer.
SUBSCRIBER
North Otago
April 13
Big things tipped for young shearer
He might be a national champion, but it was just another day on the handpiece yesterday for young Oamaru shearing sensation Tye Meikle.
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