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Sally Rae
Sally Rae
Sally RaeBusiness and Rural Editor
sally.rae@odt.co.nz

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BusinessMay 1

Sisters to share Central Otago mobile crutching service

They're sisters in arms — and now handpieces.
Sisters to share Central Otago mobile crutching service
Sisters to share Central Otago mobile crutching service
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BusinessMay 1

Dunedin engineering firm marks 35 years

‘‘Welcome to the best place to work in Dunedin.’’
Dunedin engineering firm marks 35 years
Dunedin engineering firm marks 35 years
BusinessApril 29

United Machinists finalist in awards

Dunedin high-tech engineering firm United Machinists is a finalist in this year’s Minister for Manufacturing Awards.
United Machinists finalist in awards
United Machinists finalist in awards
BusinessApril 22

$3b fertiliser plant proposed

An Australian company has announced plans for a $3 billion fertiliser plant in Southland, converting lignite to urea.
$3b fertiliser plant proposed
$3b fertiliser plant proposed
BusinessApril 21

Former union leader in bid to lead Meat Industry Association

A former Public Service Association national president is going to great lengths to express concern around proposed changes to meat inspector roles.
Former union leader in bid to lead Meat Industry Association
Former union leader in bid to lead Meat Industry Association
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BusinessApril 17

Family business opportunity ‘too good’ to pass up

For decades, Dunedin entrepreneur Roger Belton’s name was synonymous with Southern Clams. Now a new Belton is at the helm of the shellfish company, as business editor Sally Rae reports.
Family business opportunity ‘too good’ to pass up
Family business opportunity ‘too good’ to pass up
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BusinessApril 17

Praise for outgoing chairman as he takes on HNZ

Mark Darrow has been on many boards but he describes his six-year tenure as chairman of MTF Finance as a career highlight.
Praise for outgoing chairman as he takes on HNZ
Praise for outgoing chairman as he takes on HNZ
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BusinessApril 16

HR solid foundation for career

Nearly a decade spent working in human resources provided Gerrad Brimble with very useful practical experience for his work as an employment lawyer.
HR solid foundation for career
HR solid foundation for career
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BusinessApril 16

New partner planning to stay in city ‘long-term’

James Cowan was a pupil at Kaikorai Valley College when he decided he wanted to be a lawyer.
New partner planning to stay in city ‘long-term’
New partner planning to stay in city ‘long-term’
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North OtagoApril 13

Big things tipped for young shearer

He might be a national champion, but it was just another day on the handpiece yesterday for young Oamaru shearing sensation Tye Meikle.
Big things tipped for young shearer
Big things tipped for young shearer