When Amie Taua joined the board of Startup Dunedin as an intern, she did not realise she would later be at the head of the table. Ms Taua, who became chairperson earlier this year, had known her predecessor Wade Pearson for years, after they attended Macandrew Intermediate School together. Joining the not-for-profit trust — funded and founded by the University of Otago, Otago Polytechnic and Dunedin City Council — she learned about what it delivered and also about the community itself — which had been a ‘’real privilege’’, she said. Ms Taua, who works as a creative partnerships adviser within the Ara Toi team at the Dunedin City Council, became a permanent board member before replacing Mr Pearson this year. Having served as chairman since 2019, the corporate and commercial lawyer, who specialises in tech, startups and indie game development, decided it was time to hand over the reins. He remains a board member. The organisation was of service to many different disciplines and sectors and could be agile to the needs of the community, Ms Taua said. It evolved and innovated with the way it provided resources and services, and there was no such thing as a stupid question from those who came through its door. Ms Taua had never previously held a governance role, but saw it as a natural progression. Before joining the board she was ‘’green around the gills’’ and not entirely sure if it was right for her, but she was well supported coming into the intern role. From an arts background, and being half Samoan and half New Zealand European, she had brought in a perspective that was not previously represented at the table. While nervous initially, with her knowledge of governance coming from what she had seen on television and in the media, she discovered healthy discussion. "I’m a big fan of robust discussion to come up with thoughtful, considered outcomes with integrity,” she said. It had been a step up to chairing the board, but in an interesting and enjoyable way, she said. Board members did not all think the same but heard each other out. Born in Auckland and raised in Dunedin, Ms Taua studied arts at the University of Otago, and completed her masters in arts, in media and film studies, in 2018. After graduating, she worked as a nanny in England for several years before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. She later managed to get a MIQ spot to return home to New Zealand, but did not tell her family in case she did not make it. She was also ready to start something new and use the skills she learnt at university. She came from an eclectic blended family where a diverse range of cultures were represented and celebrated; they all had different approaches and strengths but the same values, she said. Ms Taua had also chaired the Kōhanga reo o Whakaari at Brockville. While that was a different spin on governance, the outcome was the same — serving the community — and it was all about kaupapa and people, she said. “If you can work together, you can make anything happen. That’s the beauty of this city,” she said. Ms Taua was open to other governance opportunities; there was still a lot to learn and she also wanted to ensure she made space for others to come after her. “It’s all about continuity, contingency and upskilling.’’ She has been in her role at the DCC for five years, and it was a position she loved. “I continue to be challenged in really unique and interesting ways,’’ she said. Art was integral to wellbeing and a healthy city was an arts city, she said. Dunedin had a community that was very rich with creative people.