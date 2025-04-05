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Stephen Jaquiery
stephen.jaquiery@odt.co.nz
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The Mix
April 5
Farming at the world’s edge
ODT illustrations editor Stephen Jaquiery recently travelled to the subantarctic islands aboard the Navy ship Canterbury as part of a multi-agency conservation effort. On Campbell Island he searched for and found a link to a bygone era.
Dunedin
January 7
Fisherman hooked more than desired
A keen Dunedin fisherman can now say he was literally hooked.
Life & Style
January 29
Native species thrive in Wellington sanctuary
Illustrations editor Stephen Jaquiery took his camera for a half-day walk around the Zealandia wildlife sanctuary recently and reports on what he found.
Life & Style
January 3
Cockles galore (and taking them means more)
Cockling at Blueskin Bay is a 100% guaranteed method for your family to collect a seafood meal. The cockles (or clams) are harvested commercially here by the tonne and I was once told they grow so thickly that harvesting gives the remaining shellfish more room to grow.
Life & Style
December 28
Trout and koura for the taking: Poolburn Dam
If you have never been to the Poolburn Dam pack a picnic basket; it is worth the trip for the scenery alone. This 300ha irrigation dam is surrounded by spectacular moonlike rock formations in a stark tussock landscape under huge skies.
Dunedin
April 10
Good Friday bus service
Bus operator Orbus said it ran a normal Sunday timetable yesterday and would do so again on Easter Sunday.
Wānaka
March 13
Wanaka at its best for show
Cloudless, calm, Wanaka was at its best for the 83rd Wanaka A&P Show yesterday.
National
April 5
In the heart of a recovering city
ODT Illustrations editor Stephen Jaquiery visited Christchurch this week after the terror attack on two mosques, focusing on the city's recovery.
News
March 29
Who's a pretty boy?
With tupping time approaching, rams in a paddock near Clarks Junction have been sorted and colour coded with raddle chalk.
Wānaka
March 8
Scenes around the show
Photos from around the Wanaka A&P Show.
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