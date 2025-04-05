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Stephen Jaquiery
stephen.jaquiery@odt.co.nz

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The MixApril 5

Farming at the world’s edge

ODT illustrations editor Stephen Jaquiery recently travelled to the subantarctic islands aboard the Navy ship Canterbury as part of a multi-agency conservation effort. On Campbell Island he searched for and found a link to a bygone era.
Farming at the world’s edge
Farming at the world’s edge
DunedinJanuary 7

Fisherman hooked more than desired

A keen Dunedin fisherman can now say he was literally hooked.
Fisherman hooked more than desired
Fisherman hooked more than desired
Life & StyleJanuary 29

Native species thrive in Wellington sanctuary

Illustrations editor Stephen Jaquiery took his camera for a half-day walk around the Zealandia wildlife sanctuary recently and reports on what he found.
Life & StyleJanuary 3

Cockles galore (and taking them means more)

Cockling at Blueskin Bay is a 100% guaranteed method for your family to collect a seafood meal. The cockles (or clams) are harvested commercially here by the tonne and I was once told they grow so thickly that harvesting gives the remaining shellfish more room to grow.
Cockles galore (and taking them means more)
Cockles galore (and taking them means more)
Life & StyleDecember 28

Trout and koura for the taking: Poolburn Dam

If you have never been to the Poolburn Dam pack a picnic basket; it is worth the trip for the scenery alone. This 300ha irrigation dam is surrounded by spectacular moonlike rock formations in a stark tussock landscape under huge skies.
Trout and koura for the taking: Poolburn Dam
Trout and koura for the taking: Poolburn Dam
DunedinApril 10

Good Friday bus service

Bus operator Orbus said it ran a normal Sunday timetable yesterday and would do so again on Easter Sunday.
Good Friday bus service
Good Friday bus service
WānakaMarch 13

Wanaka at its best for show

Cloudless, calm, Wanaka was at its best for the 83rd Wanaka A&P Show yesterday.
Wanaka at its best for show
Wanaka at its best for show
NationalApril 5

In the heart of a recovering city

ODT Illustrations editor Stephen Jaquiery visited Christchurch this week after the terror attack on two mosques, focusing on the city's recovery.
In the heart of a recovering city
In the heart of a recovering city
NewsMarch 29

Who's a pretty boy?

With tupping time approaching, rams in a paddock near Clarks Junction have been sorted and colour coded with raddle chalk.
Who's a pretty boy?
Who's a pretty boy?
WānakaMarch 8

Scenes around the show

Photos from around the Wanaka A&P Show.