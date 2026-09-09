John and Yvonne Braithwaite will be frittering their night away after netting fresh whitebait at Fortrose in Southland on Wednesday.

The Gore couple have been parking their caravan for a few days at a time to chase the delicacy for the past 10 years.

Yvonne’s home-made drag net, completed with 2 broom handles, is their go-to despite having a commercially manufactured net as well.

Cooking will not be over complicated; mix the whitebait, a couple of eggs and into the pan. REPORT & PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY